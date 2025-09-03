Harambee Stars' Benni McCarthy crowned coach of the month

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy was yesterday named the Betika/SJAK Coach of the Month for August, becoming the third foreign tactician to win the award this year.

The South African legend follows his compatriot Carlos Katywa of Kabras Sugar RFC, who won in April, and Burundi’s Etienne Ndayiragije of Kenya Police FC, who scooped the June accolade.

McCarthy, the only South African to ever lift the UEFA Champions League trophy — with Porto in 2004 — guided Harambee Stars to their first-ever quarterfinal appearance in a major competition in 38 years.

Kenya stunned two-time champions Morocco 1-0, before beating 2016 winners Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia by identical 1-0 margins. They then drew 1-1 with Angola to top a tough group.

In the quarterfinals, Stars settled for a 1-1 draw with Madagascar in regulation time but lost 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

The last time Kenya went past the quarters was during the 1987 All Africa Games in Nairobi, where they lost 1-0 to Egypt in the final.

“When you top a group where you’re pooled with Morocco, DRC, Angola and Zambia, you count your blessings,” McCarthy said.

“Unfortunately, the game we thought we could win, became a mission impossible. But there is a lot of talent in this country. Hopefully we will be able to nurture them and grow.”

For his efforts, McCarthy received a personalised trophy and Sh100,000 courtesy of sponsors Betika.

Betika’s Head of Marketing, Japheth Akhulia, praised McCarthy’s impact.

“The beauty of sports is its ability to unite people. At Betika, we join other Kenyans in appreciating the impact McCarthy has had as the national team coach. This award continues to recognise excellence and nurture talent,” he said.

McCarthy beat stiff competition from Strathmore Leos rugby coach William Ojal, Malkia Strikers’ Geoffrey Omondi, women’s U-20 volleyball coach Jackline Barasa.

SJAK President James Waindi hailed the partnership with Betika, saying; “Behind every successful team is a tactically astute coach.” [Washington Onyango]