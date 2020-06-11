×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

By Judah Ben-Hur | January 1st 2021 at 14:29:43 GMT +0300

CS Ministry of Education Professor George Magoha addresses the press at Kereri Girls High school in Kisii County on October 30, 2020. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

While making a case why postponing reopening of school was not an option, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha encouraged innovation even if it means having classes under trees. 

With schools set to open on January 4, many parents are still not assured of their children's safety in learning institutions that were crowded prior to Covid-19. 

Magoha said that no country had built more classes to ensure the much needed social distance for curbing the spread of the coronavirus. 

"There is no country in the world where new classrooms have been built because of the Covid-19 pandemic," said the CS on December 30. 

Read More

This statement is FALSE

The tough-talking professor was speaking at Mjini Primary School in Murang'a during an inspection too. 

In June, Rwanda launched a resilient and ambitious plan to construct 22,505 new classrooms nationwide to reduce overcrowding at primary and secondary schools. 

The East African country has delivered on the plan spreading the new facilities across 30 districts. 

According to the New Times of Rwanda, of the total 22,505 classrooms, 17,414 will be for primary schools, 3,591 for secondary schools and the remaining 1,500 classrooms will be for nursery schools. 

The Sh29.3 billion project was covered by both the Government as well as the World Bank's credit financing to reduce overcrowding in schools, training teachers and construction of Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs). 

This is an initiative of the Standard Group to combat fake news, misinformation and disinformation. If there’s something you want us to look into, email [email protected]

Related Topics
Education CS George Magoha Social distancing in schools School reopening Covid-19 in Kenya Rwanda
Share this story
Previous article
New year reprieve as clinical officers call off strike
Next article
Top NCBA executives exit bank amid layoffs

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why some children won’t resume school
Why some children won’t resume school

LATEST STORIES

2009 KPL champions Sofapaka appoint new head coach
2009 KPL champions Sofapaka appoint new head coach

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

3 hours ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

6 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

6 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

9 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Agnes Kagure: Nairobi needs more than hollow theatrics

Agnes Kagure: Nairobi needs more than hollow theatrics

Kelvin Kamau 2 hours ago
Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Nathan Ochunge 5 hours ago
Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Augustine Oduor 17 hours ago
The big faces to watch in 2021

The big faces to watch in 2021

Roselyne Obala and Kamau Muthoni 17 hours ago

More stories

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

By Reuters
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

By Reuters
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

By Judah Ben-Hur
Fact Check: Safaricom not offering Prizes to shortlisted numbers

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

By Judah Ben-Hur
Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening

Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

By Judah Ben-Hur
Did Esther Arunga ask Kenyans for forgiveness in tweet?

Yes, photos of Ugandan Airlines Anniversary cake true

By Hillary Orinde
Yes, photos of Ugandan Airlines Anniversary cake true
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.