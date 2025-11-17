Scientists and policy makers call for urgent phase out of toxic chemicals

Toxic chemicals float on the surface of Leslie Run creek on February 24, 2023. [AFP]

Scientists, policymakers, and agricultural stakeholders across East Africa are calling for urgent measures to phase out toxic pesticides.

They have raised concerns about the use of harmful synthetic pesticides in agriculture and disease control, noting that many of these products, including some already banned in other parts of the world, pose significant health risks.

However, they emphasised that further action is urgently needed to ensure comprehensive protection for both people and ecosystems, while supporting farmers in adopting more sustainable practices.

Speaking in Kisumu during a two-day symposium on pesticides, environment, and health, Prof Eric Nyambedha, Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics and Professor of Anthropology at Maseno University, said consumers and the general public are still exposed to highly hazardous pesticides that are being used in Kenya, but have been banned in Europe.

Prof Nyambedha noted that the level of awareness and research output to inform policies remains very low, and, therefore, the problem of pesticide use in the country is still significant.

“A lot of research is still ongoing on the use of pesticides, and despite the Kenyan government recently banning various harmful products, they are still in use,” he said.

Elizabeth Achieng of Greenpeace Africa said there has been continuous advocacy on toxic pesticides, but less focus on research and impact studies.

Achieng explained that most environmental impacts are slow and do not trigger immediate action, yet their long-term consequences on the planet are dire. “The advocacy efforts do not create a sense of urgency. While the effects are gradual, pesticides are slowly harming the planet. Our concern is how we can produce food on a dying planet, and that is why we need to find ways to ensure food production while protecting our environment,” noted Achieng.

Dr Harun Warui of the Heinrich Böll Foundation said they are examining policies that could support the safe use of farm inputs while reducing reliance on highly hazardous pesticides.

Dr Warui added that they are also exploring the politics surrounding pesticides and the divide between the industry and farmers, who are the main users of these products. “Can we nurture a transition from dependence on highly hazardous chemicals to safer alternatives for our farmers? Several challenges cut across policies and regulatory frameworks. We have identified key obstacles that actors along the chain face in transitioning towards agroecology as a safer farming practice,” he noted, adding; “Some of the main issues, include the lack of policies supporting agroecology. We are also constrained by the prevailing dependence on conventional agriculture, shaped by our existing training and background.”

According to the scientists and policymakers, pesticides damage biodiversity, harm beneficial insects, degrade soils, poison water bodies, and disrupt aquatic life.

They warned that these cascading effects undermine sustainable food production, nutrition security, and long-term environmental resilience.

In June 2025, the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture Mutahi Kagwe announced the withdrawal of 77 harmful pesticide products from the market and the restriction of 202 others to controlled use. In addition, 151 products remain under review. This landmark decision represents an important milestone in strengthening pesticide governance in the region.

Additional reporting by Rodgers Otiso