The healing power of greenery: Why keeping plants is good for you

Keeping plants, whether indoors or outdoors, has become a growing trend in homes, offices and accommodation spaces. At first glance, the greenery adds beauty, freshness and a touch of nature to our surroundings. But are your plants doing more than just looking pretty?

Science and wellness experts say they are. From the tall snake plant to the soothing aloe vera, the spiky cactus to the lush monstera, each plant species offers its own set of benefits beyond aesthetics.

Bringing greenery into your space might be one of the simplest and most natural ways to create a happier and healthier environment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), urban residents spend nearly 90 per cent of their time indoors, where air quality can often be poorer than outside.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) also notes that urban pollution and poor ventilation are increasing respiratory problems. As such, indoor plants are emerging as small but effective tools for better air and mental health.

If you are worried about caring for plants, start small. Experts from the Kenya Horticultural Society advise that low-maintenance plants such as succulents and snake plants are perfect for beginners as they need minimal watering and thrive in lightest conditions.

You do not need a whole indoor jungle to notice a change; even one or two plants can make a big difference.

In a world filled with screens and concrete, bringing nature closer is not just decoration, it is self-care. A small pot of green on your desk or windowsill may be the simplest, most beautiful reminder to breathe, slow down and thrive.

Here are some benefits of indoor plants:

They purify the air

Indoor air often contains chemicals released from furniture, cleaning agents and paints. The NASA Clean Air Study found that certain plants including peace lilies, spider plants and English ivy can help reduce these pollutants. Cleaner air means fewer headaches, allergies and respiratory issues, making your space both healthier and more inviting.

They lower stress

Greenery has a calming effect. A study published in Environmental Health Perspectives showed that people who work in environments with plants report lower stress levels and fewer health complaints. Simply tending to a plant can act as a form of mindfulness, helping to slow racing thoughts and reduce cortisol, the body’s stress hormone.

They lift your mood

Caring for plants can boost emotional well-being. Research in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology found that interacting with plants through watering, pruning or simply observing them lowers physiological stress and improves mood. The small satisfaction of nurturing life can also reduce feelings of loneliness and disconnection.

They enhance focus and creativity

Studies from the University of Exeter found that indoor plants can boost productivity by up to 15 per cent. Similarly, research in classroom settings showed that students surrounded by greenery performed better in memory and attention tests. Nature helps reset the brain, allowing for clearer thinking and renewed energy.

They support mental wellness

While plants cannot replace medical treatment, they complement mental health care. The American Horticultural Therapy Association highlights that caring for plants can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Horticultural therapy helps people reconnect with nature and regain emotional balance.