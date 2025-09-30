Kenya's greening legacy project eyes 19 million trees by 2030

Former International Automobile Federation President Jean Todt planting tree to launch the WRC Safari Rally Greening Legacy Project at Kasarani Stadium. Nov 24, 2020. [File, Standard]

World Environmental Health Day was marked on Friday with a tree planting exercise at Ngong Hills in Kajiado County, where 100 seedlings were put into the ground as part of a wider push to restore degraded landscapes.

The activity formed part of the Greening Legacy Project, an initiative linked to the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally that has already seen nine million trees planted across 20 counties since 2019.

Organisers have set their sights on 19 million trees by 2030, supporting the national target of 15 billion trees by 2032.

Safari Rally Kenya CEO Charles Gacheru acknowledged that motorsport leaves an environmental footprint but said the tree planting effort is about restoring balance.

“The rally, by its nature, is sometimes seen as environmentally degrading. That is why through the Greening Legacy Project and Adopt-a-Site, we are working with communities to give back. It is not just about planting trees, but ensuring they grow and create a lasting impact,” he said.

For local communities, the effort represents more than symbolic action. Residents said tree planting was vital in an area that has seen environmental strain from settlement, grazing and climate change.

“This area has always been close to our hearts,” said community member John Supeyo. “Planting trees here restores the land we depend on and gives future generations something to inherit.”

Kenya Forest Service noted that the new ‘Adopt-a-Site’ initiative would ensure seedlings grow into mature trees through follow-up care and community involvement.

“Planting is only the first step, survival is what counts,” said Philip Kosgey, a representative of the service. “By working with communities to water and protect the seedlings, we increase the chances that these trees will thrive.”

Wildlife conservation was also highlighted. Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) pointed out that forest cover and biodiversity are closely linked, with tree planting creating safe habitats for wild species.

“Healthy forests mean secure habitats for wildlife,” said James Nyanga, KWS Warden for Ngong. “When we conserve forests, we conserve our heritage and protect ecosystems that sustain us all.”

The exercise took place at KenGen’s Ngong wind power site, where the company said its clean energy agenda goes hand in hand with environmental conservation.

“KenGen generates green energy, and we must also take responsibility for green landscapes,” said service technician Joshua Muli. “Planting trees helps absorb emissions, control soil erosion and preserve water sources.”

Corporate partner WhiteCap Lager said its involvement reflected a commitment to sustainability beyond brewing.

“WhiteCap is brewed using pure natural water sources. Protecting forests and catchments is vital for our product and for the country,” said brand manager Wema Mugofwa. “Kenya doesn’t need another advert; it needs appreciation of its environment for protection.”

Organisers said the combination of community voices, government agencies, corporates and sports partners would be key to sustaining the project in the long term.

The Greening Legacy Project aims not only to plant trees but to nurture them to maturity, building a legacy that will last long after the rally cars have left the track.