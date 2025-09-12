Potato thieves and bean raiders: The Monkey Mafia of Ukwala

Assistant chief and farmers in Lifunga during a meeting where they've been complaining a lot about monkeys; they called the KWS for a barasa.[Maryann Muganda,Standard]

The sun scorches over Siaya town, its heat bouncing off the tarmac as motorbikes weave noisily through the streets.

I thread my way past small kiosks and mechanics' workshops, asking for directions until I finally spot the gate of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) offices.