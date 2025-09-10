×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Africa pushes for urgent climate action as AU adopts frameworks

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 10, 2025

A general view of the logo and flags the African Union during the 38th African Union (AU) Summit. [AFP]

African Union (AU) member states have rallied behind a renewed call for accelerated implementation of continental climate frameworks, underscoring the urgency of safeguarding the continent from the worsening impacts of climate change.

Through the Addis Ababa Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action, leaders called for commitment to the Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan (2022–2032), alongside other frameworks such as the Africa Regional Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction, the Integrated African Strategy on Meteorology, Weather, Water, and Climate, and the Africa Ocean Governance Strategy.

These frameworks, they say, provide the blueprint for coordinated action across the continent over the next decade.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Under the theme, Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development, held in Addis Ababa, the leaders also recognised the urgent need to ensure reliable, responsible, diversified, and just supply chains of green minerals.

The declaration emphasised the need for reliable, responsible, and diversified supply chains for minerals critical to zero and low-emission technologies, including batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels. Leaders welcomed the launch of Africa’s Green Minerals Strategy as a vehicle for harnessing the continent’s vast mineral wealth while ensuring value addition, local beneficiation, and economic empowerment.

On the technology front, the declaration urged investment in locally adaptable, low-cost climate solutions—from early warning systems and resilient agriculture to water management and coastal protection. It stressed the importance of building inclusive digital ecosystems, empowering African tech entrepreneurs, and ensuring that climate technologies are affordable and tailored to local realities.

They further called on global partners to support Africa’s dual approach: investing in both natural capital and technological advancement, while prioritising integrated solutions that deliver co-benefits for people and the planet.

The summit also resolved that the Africa Climate Summit will now convene every three years, rotating across the AU’s five regions, to strengthen long-term planning, regional coordination, and impact-driven implementation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

African Union (AU) Addis Ababa Declaration Climate Change
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved