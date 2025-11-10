×
The Standard

Partnerships power clean energy transition in schools

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 10, 2025
Oltepesi Primary School BOM chairman Solomon Saruni, Regina Toirai and head teacher Kerumba Jeffrey, with Galana Energies CEO Anthony Munyasya, with Galana Energies staff and community members during the opening of an LPG powered kitchen in the school. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s journey toward clean and sustainable energy is gaining attraction particularly in learning institutions across the country.

Despite being one of the least forested nations in Sub-Saharan Africa with only 7 percent forest cover, over 70 percent of Kenyans still rely on firewood and charcoal for cooking.

This dependency is taking a toll on the environment, with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry estimating that Kenya loses approximately 103,400 hectares of forest every year

due to overexploitation for energy use.

As the realities of climate change intensify, the need to adopt cleaner, more sustainable energy sources such as  Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has become urgent, particularly in

learning institutions that consume vast amounts of charcoal daily.

Schools, in particular, have been identified as key intervention points for promoting clean cooking technologies due to their high energy demands and potential for community

influence.

Recognizing this, energy sector players have begun championing collaborative models to scale up clean energy adoption in schools.

The partnership between Galana Energies and Oltepesi Primary School in Kajiado County, which is emerging as a critical driver in reducing the country’s heavy dependence on

forest-based fuels, saw the unveiling of a fully LPG-powered kitchen.

The modern kitchen replaces a makeshift structure that was destroyed earlier this year, a setback that had forced the school to revert to firewood and charcoal to prepare meals for

its more than 500 pupils.

Jeffrey Kerumba, Head Teacher at Oltepesi Primary said the new LPG facility now provides a safer, cleaner, and more efficient cooking environment.

“This kitchen is a blessing for our school. Our pupils can now eat safely and on time, and the burden on our cooks and staff has been lifted. We are truly grateful to Galana Energies

for stepping in,” he said.

The project is part of the growing recognition that partnerships between government, private sector, and communities are vital for  Kenya’s clean energy transition to accelerate

sustainable solutions in education.

Powered by Galana Gas, the facility stands as a scalable model for integrating clean cooking infrastructure into schools across Kenya.

According to Anthony Munyasya, CEO of Galana Energies, the project aligns with the company’s broader sustainability mission to promote clean energy access and carbon

-conscious operations while investing in communities.

“We believe clean energy should start where the future is being shaped in our schools. This project is not just about infrastructure; it is about dignity, health, and long-term

sustainability,” said Munyasya.

Galana Energies has also been supporting food drives to ensure continued nourishment for learners during long school holidays.

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, the company has distributed care packages to students, reinforcing its commitment to community welfare.

.

.

The Standard
