×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Parents brace for fee hike as Grade 9 learners move to senior school

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 4, 2025

Kakamega Primary School head teacher Dickson Wanyangu gives instructions to Grade 9 candidates of the KJSEA, on October 24, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

As the Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) concluded on Monday, the government has hinted that the next academic level could come with increased school fees, determined by the learning pathway each student pursues.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KJSEA Grade 9 Learners Increased School Fees Education PS Julius Bitok
.

Latest Stories

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
Africa
By Robert Kituyi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Brace for price increases as Kebs slaps companies with new levy
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Multinationals face new 15pc minimum tax in fresh crackdown
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
By Maryann Muganda 3 hrs ago
Kenyans face hostility after Suluhu's remarks
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
By Robert Kituyi 3 hrs ago
Tanzania's post-election clampdown now targets Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved