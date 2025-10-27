Students warned against divisive and tribal politics

Prof. PLO Lumumba warns learners from engaging in tribal politics. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Governance expert and Pan-African scholar Prof. PLO Lumumba has raised concerns over the growing wave of political rhetoric and tribal polarization in the country.

Lumumba called on learners to keep off politics when they are away from classes following the ongoing university staff strike.

He warned that the country risks sliding into dangerous ethnic divisions if leaders and citizens do not urgently change course.

Speaking during the Third Annual African Youth Leadership Forum at Mount Kenya University’s Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre in Thika, Prof. Lumumba decried the heightened

political activities and ethnic undertones emerging more than two years before the 2027 general election.

“If you read the news, you might think we have a general election tomorrow, yet the elections will be held in 2027,” Prof Lumumba said.

“This premature political posturing, fueled by tribal loyalties, is not only unnecessary but poisonous to national unity and development.”

He warned that Kenya’s political discourse has increasingly become trapped in toxic identity politics, where leadership contests are reduced to tribal arithmetic rather than ideas and

policy.

Lumumba's address was delivered under the summit’s theme, “Building a New Africa for the 21st Century,” which brought together university students, alumni, and leaders from

across Africa.

The forum organized under the Africa Youth Leadership Forum (AYLF) aims to nurture a new breed of servant leaders guided by values, ethics, and social responsibility.

The AYLF initiative, which operates across several African universities, focuses on mentorship, training, and student debates that promote transformational leadership grounded in

integrity and collaboration.

Prof. Lumumba appealed to the young leaders in attendance:

“My prayer and hope is that this assembly of youth will not be enticed by ethnicity as the basis for making judgment. Rise above tribe and ideology. Let your leadership be defined

by vision, courage, and service.”

He challenged students to break free from the tribal politics that have long shackled its potential saying this is the only way to unite them.

Prof. Lumumba lamented that Kenya’s obsession with ethnicity runs deep, infiltrating institutions, workplaces, and even universities.

“In some universities, students organize themselves into tribal groups. How primitive can a people be?” he questioned.

“Each time a national Cabinet is constituted or judges are appointed, we ask how many are from our tribe. Even when lawyers and doctors graduate, we ask how many are our

tribesmen. We must liberate ourselves from these tribal manacles!”

Lumumba urged the youth to reject tribal manipulation by politicians who exploit ethnic identities for personal or electoral gain. Instead, he challenged them to become the

generation that redefines Kenyan politics by championing merit, integrity, and accountability.

“The youth must liberate this country from the chains of tribalism. Don’t allow yourselves to be put into tribal cocoons,” he said.

He cautioned that if the current political trend continues unchecked, Kenya could face the same divisive tensions that have historically undermined national cohesion and distracted

the country from addressing urgent socio-economic challenges.

“Politics should be about development and transformation, not ethnicity or hate speech. If you permit poor governance, you will pay the price. Lamentations won’t help.”

Dr Emmanuel Manyasa, Usawa Agenda Director reminded young people that leadership and governance are not reserved for the political elite.

“You must rise and shape the nation’s future instead of waiting for change to happen,” he said.

He criticized what he termed “conference diplomacy,” where leaders spend more time in international meetings than solving real problems on the ground.

“African problems cannot be solved by holding international forums. We are holding too many workshops and meetings, but not enough symposiums,” Dr Manyasa said.

He challenged Africans to seize the 21st century as their moment of transformation, arguing that Africa’s greatest challenge is not poverty or lack of resources, but bad leadership.

“Africa is rich in natural resources. We are a blessed continent, but our tragedy is that we are nearly dominated in our own countries by outsiders. This is the new colonialism born

out of bad governance,” he said.

Lumumba further urged African leaders to promote national languages and unity, rather than tribal divisions that breed exclusion.

The youth participants, led by Leona Chebet and Harrison Njoroge, said the forum had reshaped their understanding of leadership and governance. They, however, called for

greater inclusion of young people in decision-making spaces.

“The youth are looking forward to a better Africa but need better representation in leadership,” said Chebet.

“We have the capacity and skills to solve national challenges, but we are rarely given the opportunity. We need to change our mindsets, to look for new solutions,” added Njoroge.