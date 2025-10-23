×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lecturers defy suspensions, vow to press on with nationwide strike

By Lewis Nyaundi | Oct. 23, 2025
UASU National Organising Secretary Onesmus Maluki. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The standoff between university lecturers and the government has deepened, with several institutions now issuing suspension and show-cause letters to striking staff as the industrial action entered Day 37 on Thursday.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) on Wednesday dismissed the disciplinary measures as intimidation tactics, insisting the strike will only end once the government pays the Sh7.9 billion owed to lecturers and signs the 2025–2029 national Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lectures Strike Kenya University Strike Lecturers Stand Off Lecturers Pay Demands
.

Latest Stories

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
15 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
15 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Business
By Macharia Kamau
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
By Michael Ndonye 15 mins ago
Why Kalonzo should consider joining Ruto's government now
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
By Macharia Kamau 15 mins ago
Chinese firm, NSSF inch closer to Mau Summit road contract
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
By Joachim Bwana 15 mins ago
Unremitted pension contributions hit Sh65 billion
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
By Peter Kimani 15 mins ago
Praise song for the dead, who clarify our purpose and meaning in this life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved