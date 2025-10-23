Lecturers defy suspensions, vow to press on with nationwide strike

UASU National Organising Secretary Onesmus Maluki. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The standoff between university lecturers and the government has deepened, with several institutions now issuing suspension and show-cause letters to striking staff as the industrial action entered Day 37 on Thursday.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) on Wednesday dismissed the disciplinary measures as intimidation tactics, insisting the strike will only end once the government pays the Sh7.9 billion owed to lecturers and signs the 2025–2029 national Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).