Grief as parents recall last moments with pupils killed in Kayole school

Ashley Oyango, aged six, and Liz Wambui, five, PP2 pupils at Emmanuel New Life Academy in Nairobi’s Kayole estate were among those set to graduate on October 24.

Their dreams were, however, shattered on Monday in an accident within the school. This was when blocks from a building under construction behind the school fell, striking four children.

At the time, the learners were outside taking some lessons on handwashing unaware of the lurking danger. The two were caught up in the afternoon melee as other children scampered calling for help; they were rushed to a nearby health facility before being transferred to Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital.

Other two children were left nursing injuries after the accident even as locals’ blamed both the developer and the school for not taking action on time to avert the disaster.

On Tuesday, the parents of the two children were still coming to terms with the loss which they described as a big blow and painful experience. John Onyango, Ashleys father appeared lost in thought after recording a statement at Directorate of Criminal Investigations within Kayole police station.

“I received a call from one of the parents around 12pm informing about had happened, and when I called the mother, no one was at home forcing me to head to the school,” Onyango said.

When he arrived at the scene, his fears were confirmed when he spotted shoes of his daughter sending him in panic. “I received another call informing me that my daughter had succumbed to the injuries,” said Mr Onyango.