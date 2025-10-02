×
NFDK Pushes for inclusive education through infrastructure and funding

By Olivia Odhiambo | Oct. 2, 2025
Prof Julia Ojiambo at Olwa Neema special school during the launch of a boarding facility constructed by NPDK in partnership with KenGen.[Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

The National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya (NFDK) has pledged to strengthen partnerships with communities, the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders in advocating for the inclusion of learners with special needs through infrastructural development and funding.

Speaking at Olwa Neema Special School in Nyakach, NFDK trustee Prof. Julia Ojiambo emphasised the Fund’s commitment to ensuring that children living with disabilities learn in safe, comfortable, and inclusive environments.

“Our emphasis as NFDK is on inclusion and ensuring that learners with disabilities have institutions where they feel comfortable and protected,” she said.

Prof. Ojiambo noted that NFDK has been instrumental in supporting the rollout of the new curriculum by investing in proper infrastructure and issuing grants to schools catering for learners with disabilities. She added that the Fund’s mandate is to advocate for special needs education by working closely with the curriculum developers to ensure the provision of teachers who are trained to meet diverse learning needs.

“In curriculum development, the department is doing a lot by producing teachers who are able to manage the curriculum with learners who have special needs,” she stated.

So far, NFDK has undertaken more than 300 projects across the country to promote inclusive education.

At Olwa Neema Special School, NFDK, in partnership with KenGen, recently constructed and equipped a boarding facility worth KSh 3.6 million.

KenGen director William Rahedi said such facilities play a key role in enhancing learning outcomes. “These facilities not only enhance learning but also increase enrollment and retention, as they help learners enjoy their school environment,” he noted.

