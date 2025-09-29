Kenya charts new course in maritime training

Education CS Julius Ogamba opening the Mombasa Maritime Fair during World Maritime Day at Kenya Maritime Authority, Mombasa on September 25, 2025. [Courtesy].

Kenya is set to strengthen its foothold in the global maritime industry with new investments in education, innovation, and international collaboration.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced that training will soon begin at the newly established Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, Kwale Campus, marking a

significant step in boosting the country’s maritime workforce.

Speaking during the Blue Economy Innovation and Investment Summit 2025 held in Mombasa, the CS noted that the college will provide a state-of-the-art learning environment

tailored to the unique needs of maritime training.

“It will offer comprehensive programs in marine transport, port logistics, on-board operations, equipping our youth with the skills and competencies needed to excel in the industry,”

Ogamba said.

The three-day summit served as a hub for dialogue, networking, and aligning academic training with the fast-evolving needs of the maritime sector.

He further noted that the government and stakeholders hope to unlock the full potential of the blue economy positioning the nation not only as a regional hub, but also as a global

leader in sustainable maritime innovation.

The government has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to youth empowerment and positioning Kenya as a continental leader in maritime innovation.

Science, Research and Innovation Principal Secretary Prof. Shaukhat Abdulrazak stressed the importance of commercializing blue economy research.

“The Kenya National Research Fund and other government agencies are ready to support innovations. But these innovations must have a tangible impact on society. We must

connect research with commercialization,” he said.

The summit spotlighted emerging opportunities in sustainable fisheries, blue agriculture, renewable energy, eco-tourism, ocean technology, and circular economy practices.

With climate change and environmental degradation threatening marine resources, discussions also focused on climate resilience and green shipping.

In partnership with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic organized the event, drawing participation from key industry stakeholders, academic

institutions, and international partners. Delegates included ambassadors, Principal Secretaries, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, as well as CEOs of leading

maritime companies such as Maersk and CMA-CGM. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba joins stakeholders during the opening of Mombasa Maritime Fair on September 25, 2025. [Courtesy]

The gathering coincided with World Maritime Day, celebrated globally on September 25th under the theme “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.”

Several institutions showcased their efforts in advancing maritime education. Mount Kenya University (MKU) Maritime Academy highlighted its progress since being accredited by

KMA last year.

Having expanded from basic training to over 12 specialized programs, the academy is now producing graduates who meet global standards for maritime employment.

Prof. Evans Kerosi, Executive Director, hosted H.E. Henriette Geiger, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, at the academy’s stand, underscoring the growing international partnerships in

Kenya’s maritime training.

Bandari Maritime Academy CEO Dr. Eric Katana reaffirmed the academy’s dedication to capacity building.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to build capacity for the Maritime and Blue Economy sectors through internationally compliant training programs and strategic partnerships,” he said.

KMA chairman Ahmed Kolosh highlighted achievements in maritime governance, citing progress on Kenya’s National Action Plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships,

feasibility studies on e-fuels, and the establishment of a Green Shipping Corridor.

“With support from the IMO and development partners, Kenya is building a resilient and sustainable maritime sector,” Kolosh said.

KMA’s Director General, Omae Nyarandi, pointed to streamlined licensing, improved emergency response, and new opportunities for socio-economic growth as evidence of Kenya’s

rising global profile.