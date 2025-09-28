Global award winners give teachers tips on low-cost learning materials

TSC Chairperson Jamleck Muturi (left) and former TSC CEO Nancy Macharia award the winner of Global Teacher 2019 Peter Tabichi during celebrations of the annual International Day for Teachers at KICD in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Winners and finalists of the prestigious Global Teacher Award have collaborated to train teachers to innovate low-cost learning materials to boost the implementation of Competency-Based Education.

Led by 2019 Global Teacher Award winner Peter Tabichi, the initiative, known as Tichacraft, brings together teachers who are trained in creating creative learning materials while documenting them through videos.

The pilot phase brought together 30 teachers from 10 counties.

“Under this initiative, the selected teachers are trained to curate the materials using locally available, low-cost, or no-cost resources. Teachers are not only creating these inventive materials but are also recording and sharing their methodologies through videos, to amplify their impact and create a nationwide practice,” said Tabichi.

He said that while concerns have been raised on the perennial challenge of resource scarcity in implementing CBE, the initiative aims to empower teachers across the country to become innovators.

The facilitators include the Global Teacher Award finalists Gioko Maina and Linah Anyango. The teachers also undergo comprehensive training on creative video editing skills to help them in documenting the processes of developing the resources.

“This programme is a movement to scale creativity and innovation to ensure that no learner is disadvantaged due to a lack of proper learning materials,” 2020 Global Teacher Award finalist Linah Anyango said.

She added that while lack of resources has been one of the major outcries from teachers in the implementation of Competency-Based Education, the initiative equips teachers with the skills to develop materials while documenting them at no cost.

The first cohort of the program recently graduated. The program, which is set to bring more teachers on board across all Counties, the educators say, signals the beginning of a sustained effort to transform classrooms across the country.

The first cohort, which comprised 30 teachers ran for six weeks of intensive virtual training.

2019 Global Teacher Award finalist Dr Gioko Maina said that with teachers coming up with their own teaching aids and sharing innovations with fellow educators using digital tools, learning becomes easier, especially for learners.

“Teacher Designed Teaching Aids are critical as they are guided by the resources available and the knowledge of the learners. What is even more inspiring is how teachers are now creating and sharing these resources through videos, amplifying their impact beyond their own classrooms and supporting their colleagues across the teaching community,” Dr Maina said.

Martha Oduor, a teacher among the first cohort, said that the initiative is bridging the resource gap while building equitable learning opportunities and also equipping teachers with critical documenting skills.

“The training was intensive. Sticking to tight deadlines, being extra creative and relevant in your project as well as good video editing, were the key skills that one had to master. Interestingly, I have learned so much over the period, skills that can make learning easy,” Ms Oduor said.

“Today, I see digital tools not as obstacles but as opportunities to amplify classroom innovation, empower learners, and inspire fellow educators,” she added.