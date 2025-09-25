We shall not budge until you pay us, university staff unions tells State

UASU members protest outside Parliament on September 24, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

University workers strike will continue until the government releases Sh7.9 billion, unions said yesterday.

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) officials said they would not relent until their salary arrears are fully settled.

“These are battle hardened generals and members. Pay if you want to shorten the strike just the way you paid Sh2.73 billion. But before bank alerts, prepare for a long strike. Until and unless the money is paid we are not leaving this strike anytime soon,’ said Uasu Secretary General Constantine Wasonga.

Speaking yesterday when the workers from the 42 public universities held a demonstration from the University of Nairobi through the Nairobi central business district, Dr Wasonga cautioned the Education CS Julius Ogamba to brace for a long battle.

"We have heard the CS Education Migos has already started to cry. He should take note of the 2023 strike that lasted nine months. We won’t be shaken by anyone."

Armed with vuvuzela and placards, the staff danced their way to Parliament, the National Treasury and the Ministry of Education offices where they presented their petition.

The boycott has plunged public universities into crisis, disrupting lectures, examinations and graduations.

The unions accuse the government, through the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum, the Ministry of Education, and the National Treasury, of acting in bad faith.

On Tuesday CS Ogamba appealed to the striking lecturers to resume duty or face disciplinary action.

The university dons, however, noted that they would not adhere to court orders directing them to go back to work. Wasonga said they would not renegotiate the 2017-2021 CBA.

The unions further cite a January, 2021 court order directing the government and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to fully fund the implementation of the 2017–21 CBA, which they say remains unfulfilled.

“The Attorney General advised them on April 10, and we wanted them to honour that court judgement. Don't tell us how to deal with the court judgements and court orders. We are rightfully seated in court and the court will make a determination whether the order that you are talking about was procedural," said Grace Nyongesa, Uasu chairperson.

The unions are also pressing for the negotiation, registration and implementation of a new 2025-2029 CBA.

“So after 30th you can engage us on the 2025-2029 CBA. Before you get those beacons don't engage us on 2025-2029 CBA and on the matter from 2017- 2021 we are not reopening it,“ she said.

At the core of the dispute is Sh7.9 billion arrears for the 2017-2021.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, after meeting with the unions officials, appealed to them to suspend their strike and engage in dialogue.

The Speaker assured the unions that once their petitions would be given priority.

“I encouraged them to return to class, give negotiations a chance, and allow Parliament to play its rightful role in mediating and finding lasting solutions in the best interests of all stakeholders in higher education,” he said.