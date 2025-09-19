Kenya rolls out RPL certification for 40,000 youth to boost employability

RPL Practitioner Solomon Eyanae facilitating awareness forum on Friday at Maralal Vocational Training Center in Samburu County.[Courtesy]

The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) has kicked off a nationwide awareness drive on the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certification, targeting more than 40,000 youth in a programme designed to boost skills development and employability.

The RPL certification process is part of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project, a five-year Government of Kenya programme supported by the World Bank. The initiative aims to increase employability, raise earnings, and promote savings among vulnerable youth in Kenya.

According to NITA Ag. Director General Theresa Wasike, the awareness phase is critical to ensure that beneficiaries fully understand the process and requirements. She spoke on Thursday evening during a virtual briefing of the team rolling out the programme at the grassroots.

“The awareness creation stage is very crucial because it will help the RPL beneficiaries understand what the process is all about as they begin their journey to a brighter future,” said DG Wasike.

As of Friday, 19th September 2025, NITA had rolled out awareness activities in 20 counties, including Samburu, Garissa, and Trans-Nzoia, among others. The remaining counties will be covered in subsequent phases.

RPL Practitioner Solomon Eyanae, who facilitated one of the forums on Friday at Maralal Vocational Training Centre in Samburu County, said the awareness phase will pave the way for screening and the portfolio of evidence stage. At this stage, NITA experts will guide the youth in identifying their skills and compiling proof such as photos, work samples, testimonials, or videos.

Beneficiaries will then undergo a summative assessment, which may include practical, written, or oral tests, to confirm their competencies. Successful candidates will be awarded a nationally recognized NITA certificate for their proven skills.

In addition to RPL certification, NITA will also assess and certify youth who have gained technical skills through internships and oversee the quality of training provided, ensuring alignment with industry standards.

According to the Authority’s Project Coordinator, Joseph Kinuthia, NITA will also upskill up to 4,000 Master Craftsmen to enhance their pedagogical abilities and improve training outcomes. Further, the Authority will support the development of apprenticeship standards, including those in the digital, blue, green, grey, and creative economy sectors.