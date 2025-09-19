×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya rolls out RPL certification for 40,000 youth to boost employability

By Lillian Mutavi | Sep. 19, 2025
RPL Practitioner Solomon Eyanae facilitating awareness forum on Friday at Maralal Vocational Training Center in Samburu County.[Courtesy]

The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) has kicked off a nationwide awareness drive on the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) certification, targeting more than 40,000 youth in a programme designed to boost skills development and employability.

The RPL certification process is part of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project, a five-year Government of Kenya programme supported by the World Bank. The initiative aims to increase employability, raise earnings, and promote savings among vulnerable youth in Kenya.

According to NITA Ag. Director General Theresa Wasike, the awareness phase is critical to ensure that beneficiaries fully understand the process and requirements. She spoke on Thursday evening during a virtual briefing of the team rolling out the programme at the grassroots.

“The awareness creation stage is very crucial because it will help the RPL beneficiaries understand what the process is all about as they begin their journey to a brighter future,” said DG Wasike.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

As of Friday, 19th September 2025, NITA had rolled out awareness activities in 20 counties, including Samburu, Garissa, and Trans-Nzoia, among others. The remaining counties will be covered in subsequent phases.

RPL Practitioner Solomon Eyanae, who facilitated one of the forums on Friday at Maralal Vocational Training Centre in Samburu County, said the awareness phase will pave the way for screening and the portfolio of evidence stage. At this stage, NITA experts will guide the youth in identifying their skills and compiling proof such as photos, work samples, testimonials, or videos.

Beneficiaries will then undergo a summative assessment, which may include practical, written, or oral tests, to confirm their competencies. Successful candidates will be awarded a nationally recognized NITA certificate for their proven skills.

In addition to RPL certification, NITA will also assess and certify youth who have gained technical skills through internships and oversee the quality of training provided, ensuring alignment with industry standards.

According to the Authority’s Project Coordinator, Joseph Kinuthia, NITA will also upskill up to 4,000 Master Craftsmen to enhance their pedagogical abilities and improve training outcomes. Further, the Authority will support the development of apprenticeship standards, including those in the digital, blue, green, grey, and creative economy sectors.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

National Industrial Training Authority Recognition of Prior Learning National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement NITA Youths
.

Latest Stories

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
15 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
17 mins ago
KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges
National
By Ronald Kipruto
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved