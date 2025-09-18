50,000 ghost learners put school heads, ministry directors in trouble

School heads and senior Ministry of Education officials could soon be shown the door as pressure mounts over discovery of 50,000 ghost learners, draining taxpayers of billion in capitation funds.
MPs on Wednesday, pressed Basic Education PS Julius Bitok to explain who benefited from the inflated student numbers.
