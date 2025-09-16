No student will be left behind, says Ogamba

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

The new rolled out funding model in higher education is aimed at maximizing disbursement of funds for learners across the country, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said.

Speaking at Kenyatta University during the inauguration of the reconstituted University Council, Ogamba said the new model has already proven efficient, ensuring that students are supported irrespective of their family status.

“The programs we have introduced are now bearing fruits, and parents are comfortable paying the fees allocated to them. Between 16 to 60 percent of students are paying an average of Sh28,000 as their portion of school fees, while the rest is covered by the government,” said Dr. Ogamba.

“As the government we are doing everything possible to ensure that our students who come to universities are supported. No student who deserves to be in university will miss admission because of their status.”

The new model, which came into effect in 2023, is part of broader reforms targeting equity and sustainability in higher education financing.

It replaced the previous blanket funding approach with a needs-based system that takes into account students’ economic backgrounds. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba [Centre], KU Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina joins Council members on September 16, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ogamba also presided over the inauguration of the reconstituted Kenyatta University Council. Joash Keraita and Isaac Litali were officially appointed as council members for a three-year term, effective July 25.

The CS highlighted the vital role of university councils in safeguarding the future of public universities.

“University Councils provide strategic guidance and oversight to universities. They are essential in shaping the stability and performance of institutions,” he noted. He urged the new team to

prioritize prudent management of resources while embracing innovative strategies to reposition public universities for sustainable growth.

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina welcomed the appointments, terming them a fresh chapter in the university’s governance.

He also praised the symbolic tree-planting ceremony led by the CS alongside council members and the university management.

“The CS also planted a commemorative tree with Council Members and the University Management, a symbol of growth, unity, and commitment to the future of higher education,” said Prof. Wainaina.