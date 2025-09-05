×
PS Bitok: Only 3,000 schools cleared for capitation after audit

By David Njaaga | Sep. 5, 2025
Basic Education PS Julius Bitok. [File, Standard]

Three thousand of 32,000 public schools have received government capitation after submitting verified student enrolment data.

The government has withheld capitation for most public schools after a nationwide data verification drive found only 3,000 out of 32,000 institutions had submitted accurate enrolment records.

In a statement on Friday, September 5, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the schools received their Third Term funds after the Ministry of Education confirmed their student numbers matched official records.

“So far, 3,000 schools have been able to receive capitation after being verified to have the correct data on the correct number of students that are in schools,” said Bitok.

Speaking at Machakos Teachers Training College where the verification is underway, Bitok said the exercise aims to eliminate ghost schools and inflated enrolment figures flagged by the Auditor General and Parliament.

“We therefore had no option but to verify the data to ensure that every shilling reaches the right school and the right learner. This is about accountability to the Kenyan child and to the nation,” noted Bitok.

He said secondary schools lead in compliance, followed by junior schools, while primary schools lag due to internet and technology challenges.

Bitok cited Masii Boys High School as the first in Machakos County to submit its data and receive full funding.

“I am very pleased that when we visited Masii, the principal confirmed that the funds had been credited to the school account and that operations will now run smoothly,” said Bitok.

Schools must submit each learner’s Unique Personal Identifier from their birth certificate, the school’s registration number and certified bank account details through sub-county education offices.

The ministry has extended the submission deadline to Friday, September 12, to allow more schools to comply.

Bitok warned principals and county supervisors who fail to submit accurate data that they risk severe punishment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

