145,145 KCSE candidates qualify for university placement
By Brian Okoth
| Apr 23rd 2022 | 1 min read
One hundred and forty-five thousand, one hundred and forty-five (145,145) students who sat the 2021 KCSE exam have qualified for university placement.
While announcing the results on Saturday, April 23, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said 826,807 wrote the national test that was administered between February 28 and April 2022.
It means that 17.55 per cent of the learners who sat the 2021 KCSE exam have qualified for university placement.
“The number of candidates with a minimum TVET Diploma courses qualification of grade C- (minus) and above in 2021 was 325,896 (39.27 per cent). We, therefore, need to invest more in TVET institutions where the bulk of our KCSE examination graduands will study,” Magoha said while releasing the results at the KNEC Headquarters in Nairobi.
In the topmost grades (B+ and above), more male learners were represented than their female counterparts.
One thousand one hundred and thirty-eight (1,138) candidates scored A plain in the 2021 KCSE exam. Out of this number, 349 were female and 789 were male.
Under the A- (minus) category, 2,154 female candidates scored the second-best grade, while male learners were 3,819.
Under the B+ (plus) category, 5,199 female learners scored the third-best grade, while 8,264 male candidates scored the grade.
The total number of students who scored B (plain) were 25,045; B- (minus), 39,683; C+ (plus), 59,843; C (plain), 81,345; C- (minus), 51,213; D+ (plus), 58,506; D (plain) 73,909; D- (minus), 93,466; and E, 19,573.
