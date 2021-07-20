A step of faith: KCPE star secures scholarship to join Kenya High
EDUCATION
By Erastus M Mulwa | July 20th 2021
It was tears of joy for the 2020 KCPE top candidate after her dream of joining Kenya High School was finally actualized.
Faith Mumo, who scored 433 marks out of the possible 500 in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam, breathed a sigh of relief when she received bursary funds to cater for her education.
The top candidate, who was a pupil at Kari Mwailu Primary School in Makueni, was on the brink of missing out on her slot at Kenya High due to financial constraints.
Her father, Paul Mumo, lost his job last year following an economic downturn occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, which spelt doom for millions of other Kenyans.
And as the Form One reporting dates approached, Faith's dreams continued to fizzle. Her parents could not raise the required money.
But Matungulu MP Stephen Mule came to the girl's rescue on Monday and awarded her a full scholarship.
Mule issued a cheque worth Sh120,000 which will cater for her one-year school fees and other essentials, including school uniform and other personal needs.
"Faith Mumo made Matungulu proud and as CDF Board, we have agreed to sponsor her education in full," said the MP.
"Her school fees and all other requirements will be taken care of. We have engaged the administration of Kenya High School and laid down modalities," he added.
The MP said 75 other needy students in the constituency will also benefit from the scholarships.
"We have set aside Sh34 million in our CDF kitty which will go to education bursaries. We are targetting all needy students to ensure they don't fail to achieve their academic goals due to lack of fees," said Mule.
Faith could not hold back her tears. "I want to thank the NG-CDF committee, and particularly the MP, for being kind. I promise to work hard in school."
She revealed her dream was to pursue a career in neurosurgery, but this had been rocked with doubts after her parents told her that they could not afford the fee.
"I thank all Kenyans who listened to my cry. When I achieve my dream, I'll come back to support other girls and boys to access education," said Faith.
