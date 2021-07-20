× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
A step of faith: KCPE star secures scholarship to join Kenya High

EDUCATION
By Erastus M Mulwa | July 20th 2021

Faith Mumo, the best student 2020 KCPE, with her parents Flora Kathini and Paul Mumo. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

It was tears of joy for the 2020 KCPE top candidate after her dream of joining Kenya High School was finally actualized.

Faith Mumo, who scored 433 marks out of the possible 500 in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam, breathed a sigh of relief when she received bursary funds to cater for her education.

The top candidate, who was a pupil at Kari Mwailu Primary School in Makueni, was on the brink of missing out on her slot at Kenya High due to financial constraints.

Flora Kathini, Faith Mumo, the best student 2020 KCPE, and Paul Mumo. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

 Top schools in World Bank-run accountability initiative revealed

 Boy admitted to girls’ secondary school seeks Magoha's help

 Guide pupils on choice of secondary schools

 Form 1 selection puzzle and the ensuing buzzle

Her father, Paul Mumo, lost his job last year following an economic downturn occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, which spelt doom for millions of other Kenyans.

And as the Form One reporting dates approached, Faith's dreams continued to fizzle. Her parents could not raise the required money.

But Matungulu MP Stephen Mule came to the girl's rescue on Monday and awarded her a full scholarship.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule (left) issued a cheque worth Sh120,000. [Courtesy]

Mule issued a cheque worth Sh120,000 which will cater for her one-year school fees and other essentials, including school uniform and other personal needs.

"Faith Mumo made Matungulu proud and as CDF Board, we have agreed to sponsor her education in full," said the MP.

"Her school fees and all other requirements will be taken care of. We have engaged the administration of Kenya High School and laid down modalities," he added.

The MP said 75 other needy students in the constituency will also benefit from the scholarships.

"We have set aside Sh34 million in our CDF kitty which will go to education bursaries. We are targetting all needy students to ensure they don't fail to achieve their academic goals due to lack of fees," said Mule.

Faith Mumo. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Faith could not hold back her tears. "I want to thank the NG-CDF committee, and particularly the MP, for being kind. I promise to work hard in school."

She revealed her dream was to pursue a career in neurosurgery, but this had been rocked with doubts after her parents told her that they could not afford the fee.

"I thank all Kenyans who listened to my cry. When I achieve my dream, I'll come back to support other girls and boys to access education," said Faith.

Hand over fuel siphoned from Siaya tanker, PIEA tells residents
The explosion from Malanga tanker after it was involved in a crash with a lorry carrying milk late Saturday left 15 people dead and dozens wounded.
Huge expectations ahead of Uhuru's Western region tour
President Uhuru Kenyatta will have a full plate during his planned tour of Western next month.

