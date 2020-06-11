UoN ranked among top 20 African universities

University of Nairobi [Courtesy]

Only eight Kenyan universities have made it to top 200 list in new ranking of universities in Africa.

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) made it to the top list for the first time, competing with established public universities.

TUK has moved to number 147 in Africa, emerging position six nationally in the new Webometrics Ranking.

“We are glad that only the big five universities are ahead of us. We now strive to move to top 100 in the next ranking moving forward,” said Prof Francis Aduol, TUK vice-chancellor.

The University of Nairobi, which has been dominating the top slot nationally, has again emerged number one, and listed number 13 in Africa.

Egerton University, which is listed number 37 in Africa, is second in Kenya with Kenyatta University emerging third nationally.

Kenyatta University is ranked number 40 in Africa.

Moi University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) are ranked four and five respectively in Kenya.

In Africa, the two universities are ranked position 51 and 52 respectively.

It is followed by Maseno University at position seven nationally. It is however ranked number 157 in Africa.

Strathmore University is the only private institution that has made it to top 200 category. It is the eighth-best university in Kenya today.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology ranked 218 in Africa is listed ninth in Kenya as University of Embu (229 in Africa) completes the top ten category in Kenya.

Under the private universities category, Strathmore, United States International University (USIU), Daystar University and Mount Kenya Universities always rank top.

Under the Webometrics Ranking, universities are assessed in three critical categories of impact, openness and excellence.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.

Commission for University Education has in the past encouraged universities to embrace international ranking, saying it raises the institutions standing on compliance with quality and standards. The University of Nairobi enjoyed international ranking in the Times Higher Education.

Internationally, universities are ranked on five broad parameters — teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.