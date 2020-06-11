×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Strict protocols await re-opening of schools

By Graham Kajilwa and Rosa Agutu | September 24th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (left) with County governors yesterday at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital where they held a consultative meeting on cancer-management. [Nicholas Nthenge, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has assured the public that Health and Education ministries are working together to ensure strict protocols are observed before re-opening of schools.

During yesterday’s briefing on Covid-19 status, Kagwe said the first phase of the re-opening will give learners time to acclimatise with the health protocols in schools before learning starts officially.

“If there are challenges that we are going to face, let’s face them at that stage,” he said.

Proposals to Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha by the Education Response Committee on Covid-19 suggest that schools should re-open in phases with learners expected at the institutions between October 5 and 19.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The phases are aimed at ensuring schools learn to manage students while implementing Covid-19 protocols.

Kagwe’s statement comes as Kenya yesterday marked a positivity rate of below 5 per cent after recording 130 new Covid-19 cases out of 3,874 samples tested in 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 38,348. 

“Over the last 21 days, our average has been less than 5 per cent save for one or two days.

As of today, we have just 484 patients with Covid-19 in all health facilities from 1,200 more than two months ago,” Kagwe said.

The number of recoveries has also risen to 24,253 after 106 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 106 recoveries, 81 were discharged from various  hospitals while 25 were under home-based care.

However, 5 succumbed to the disease raising the number of fatalities to 664.

Innate immunity

Children below the age of 19 have been largely spared by Covid-19 as documented in the latest situational report by the Ministry of Health.

The report, dated September 21, shows only 20 out of the 650 deaths linked to Covid-19 are among individuals aged 19 years and below.

Additionally, of the 37,079 confirmed cases, just 3,147 are from the same age group. These could be some of the promising statistics that the government is banking on to have schools re-open.

From the numbers, it means the positivity rate of children below 19 against the rest of the confirmed cases is 8.4 per cent. 

Health Director General Patrick Amoth mentioned that one of the advantages Kenya has against the disease is that over 65 per cent of the population is made of young persons below the age of 35.

The most-affected age group in Kenya in terms of infection is those aged between 30 and 39 with 12,000 cases. For deaths, persons above 60-years account for more with 287.

But while age might have a role in the few cases and deaths among the younger population, a latest study has argued that innate immunity in children makes them dodge the harsh symptoms of the virus.

Compared to adaptive immunity which allows the body to come up with specific antibodies against pathogens, innate immunity works in a general way.

“Our findings suggest that children with Covid-19 do better than adults because their stronger innate immunity protects them against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the disease,” said co-senior author Betsy Herold, chief of infectious diseases and vice chair for research in the department of pediatrics at Einstein and CHAM.

The study was conducted by scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

The study, published on September 21 by Science Translation Medicine found that children and youth infected with SARS-CoV-2 have milder disease than adults.

This includes children with multi-system inflammatory syndrome

“The reasons for the differences in clinical manifestations are unknown, but suggest that age-dependent factors may modulate the anti-viral immune response,” reads the study in part.

Related Topics
Covid-19 School Reopening Coronavirus In Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
No party for tea farmers for third year
Next article
Guards at Pumwani Maternity Hospital suspended

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Guards at Pumwani Maternity Hospital suspended
Guards at Pumwani Maternity Hospital suspended

LATEST STORIES

Did Maraga hand Uhuru BBI sword?
Did Maraga hand Uhuru BBI sword?

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

CJ ignores critics to play by the book

CJ ignores critics to play by the book

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago
Starting a business? Do not copy others

Starting a business? Do not copy others
Meresia Aloo 13 hours ago
How the paint brush earns artist a living

How the paint brush earns artist a living
Meresia Aloo 14 hours ago
Business rules you can break with a big smile

Business rules you can break with a big smile
Pauline Muindi 15 hours ago

Read More

Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

Education

Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

Rot in colleges linked to shake up of principals

20,000 schools yet to get titles despite order

Education

20,000 schools yet to get titles despite order

20,000 schools yet to get titles despite order

It’s all systems go as schools set to reopen

Education

It’s all systems go as schools set to reopen

It’s all systems go as schools set to reopen

Re-opening of schools to be done 'carefully'

Education

Re-opening of schools to be done 'carefully'

Re-opening of schools to be done 'carefully'

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.