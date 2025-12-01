Kalonzo says opposition drafting petition to challenge Mbeere North, Malava results

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaking in Machakos, where he vowed the opposition will petition the Malava and Mbeere North parliamentary by-elections. [John Muia, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka says the opposition will challenge in court the results of Mbeere North and Malava by-elections.

According to Kalonzo, they have overwhelming evidence that President William Ruto used bribery and unleashed violence to influence voting.

“The people of Mbeere North and Malava are quite disappointed by the fact that Ruto used State violence and criminals to intimidate and suppress voters. We have clearly documented the involvement of the police and goons and we are going to deal with all that,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo alleged that vote tallying did not take place in Mbeere North as the election officials were forcefully evicted from some polling centers in order to create room for fraud.

“It is very clear that we will have a very strong petition and president Ruto should have avoided it by allowing fairness in the by-elections,” he said.

The opposition principal said Dr Ruto and his followers in the broad-based government had taken to misleading Kenyans that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and (Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) were strong, yet they are aware of voter suppression, intimidation and bribery.

Speaking while attending a Thanksgiving service at AIC Mukuni in Mumbuni North, Machakos Town constituency, Kalonzo maintained that the by-elections were not free and fair at all.

He went further to claim that President Ruto dished out Sh30 million for the Mumbuni North by-election in which the Wiper candidate, Antony Kisoi defeated Maendeleo Chap Chap and UDA candidates with a huge margin.

The Wiper leader, at the same time, scoffed at reports that UDA and ODM were crafting a political coalition movement ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We saw the (ODM and Ruto) bragging in the media that they are in the process of crafting a coalition ahead of the 2027 General Election. I want to tell them that such dreams will collapse midway. It will not work and you will all see it,” said Kalonzo.

Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti took a swipe at UDA secretary general Hassan Omar over his recent remark that Kalonzo was not sellable beyond Ukambani.

“I have heard a former Mombasa Senator who was elected on a Wiper party ticket insulting Kalonzo. He was first elected Senator courtesy of Wiper and he should not be ashamed to claim that Wiper is a village party,” said Wavinya.

Former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka warned that the 2027 General Election will be a different ball game.

"Kenyans will translate the anger they have against Ruto and his administration to install a responsible government. Ruto should know that Kalonzo is special in many ways and will make him a one-term president,” said Dr Munyaka.