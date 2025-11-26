IEBC urges Mumbuni North voters in Machakos to turn out for by-election

Mumbuni North ward IEBC returning officer Alice Kimani speaks during breaking of a pallet of ballot papers for Mumbuni North ward by-election at Mumbuni Girls High School in Machakos County on November 26, 2025. [John Muia/Standard]

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer for Mumbuni North ward, Alice Kimani, has appealed to residents to come out in large numbers and vote in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking during the breaking of pallets of ballot papers at Mumbuni Girls High School, Kimani noted that by-elections have historically recorded low turnout and encouraged residents to reverse that trend.

“I am urging Mumbuni North electorates to please turn up in big numbers. Let us vote and choose your leader,” she said.

The ward has 25 polling stations and 13,778 registered voters. Kimani assured the public that the IEBC is fully prepared to deliver a smooth and transparent process.

She also reminded voters to safeguard their identification cards and not to hand them over to anyone, emphasising that proper identification is required at polling stations.

“If you do not possess your ID card or a valid passport, you will not be able to vote,” she said.

Kimani added that the IEBC had not received any formal complaints of malpractice, including voter bribery or the illegal buying of identification cards.