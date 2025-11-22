×
Machakos DG Mwangangi hits back at CS Mutua in Mumbuni North by-election row

By Erastus Mulwa | Nov. 22, 2025
Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi (left) with Wiper's Anthony Kisoi during a campaign rally in Manza, Mumbuni North Ward.  [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi has told off Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua over a claim that Wiper Patriotic Front was planning to rig the Mumbuni North by-election scheduled for Thursday next week.

Addressing a campaign rally for Wiper’s Anthony Kisoi at Manza Primary School in Machakos Town constituency, Mwangangi said CS Mutua’s lamentations bordered on panic over the impending loss of his party, Maendeleo Chap Chap, in the upcoming mini polls.

On Wednesday, Mutua convened a press conference in a Machakos hotel where he sensationally claimed Wiper had hatched a plot to rig the Mumbuni Ward by-election.

“We have established that there are groups allied to the Wiper party that have been collecting names and identity card numbers of residents of Mumbuni North, and I want to tell residents that is a trap because doing so offends the Data Protection Act. Those who have been engaging in it risk jail and hefty fines,” said Dr Mutua.

Mwangangi, however, told Mutua to stop panicking and instead report any electoral malpractices to the relevant authorities.

“As a senior government official, what action have you taken about the allegations you are making? Report those issues to IEBC or the police. You are a minister, and you must live up to the title. We are aware that you have sensed defeat, and you are in panic mode,” said the DG.

Mwangangi, who was flanked by former Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka, said the forthcoming by-election in Mumbuni North Ward was an acid test for Kalonzo Musyoka’s political stature on the national platform.

“This by-election is not just about the candidates who are vying. The bigger picture is about Kalonzo Musyoka and President William Ruto. As a community, we must remember that a vote for the Wiper candidate is a vote of confidence in Kalonzo,” Dr Munyaka said.

The Mumbuni North by-election campaign has narrowed down to a duel between Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Harrison Wambua and Wiper’s Anthony Kisoi.

On the other hand, Machakos Town MP Caleb Mule and his Kibwezi West counterpart, Mwengi Mutuse, have pitched camp in the region, drumming up support for the Chap Chap candidate.

Other candidates in the race include UDA’s Misi Mutua, CCU’s Richard Nzioki, and UPA’s Naomi Nzioki.

.

