Machakos shifts focus on weirs to boost food production

Aerial view of Miu irrigation weir in Mwala, Machakos County. (Erastus Mulwa, Standard)

The county government of Machakos has revealed plan to pump more resources towards construction of weirs in order to eliminate water scarcity and boost food security.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti said her administration was keen on working closely with the national government and development partners to harvest and retain surface water, which she noted was critical in increasing food production.

Speaking in Machakos when she hosted a delegation from Habitat for Humanity Kenya for talks on strategic partnership in the areas of water and housing, the governor said construction of weirs remained a top priority as she seeks to promote sustainable subsistence farming across numerous semi-arid regions.

“One of the key issues that we have to deal with in Machakos is water. We are looking for partners so that we can do as many weirs as we can. So far, we have done 36 of them and residents have taken advantage of them to engage in agricultural activities,” said Wavinya.

Governor Wavinya Ndeti commissions Miu-Mwala irrigation Weir in Makutano, Mwala Constituency in July last year. (Erastus Mulwa, Standard)

She cited Miu Irrigation Weir in Mwala sub-county, Kwa Masele Irrigation Weir in Yatta and Inyooni water weir in Mutituni as part of the program to build climate resilience and to promote irrigation-based farming.

“We are open to collaboration with partners to initiate more projects anchored on our County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) and the Annual Development Plan (ADP) in order to address the specific needs of the people guided by the law,” the governor said.

Wavinya said that the interventions being advanced in storm water harvesting and farmer support through provision of subsidised inputs and seeds were bearing fruit in boosting food production.

“Through these targeted interventions, we have enabled our farmers to grow more food and generate income for their households thereby reducing food shortage and contributing to the county’s economic development.” She said

According to data from the Agriculture Food Authority, Machakos ranked at position six among Kenya’s counties after recording 10.98 billion worth of value of maize. The 2023 statistics placed Nandi at position five (12.5 billion), Bungoma (12.8 billion), Narok (15.8 billion), Trans-Nzoia (23.1 billion) and Uasin Gishu topping the list with production value of Sh26.4 billion.

Habitat for Humanity Kenya revealed they were currently implementing programs in water and hygiene to the tune of 1.2 million euros (Sh178.1 million) within Machakos.