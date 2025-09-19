×
Families homeless after fire destroys property in Athi River

By Peterson Githaiga | Sep. 19, 2025

Properties worth millions of shillings were destroyed during the evening fire incident that left many people nursing bruises in Athi River.

The incident was suspected to have been caused by a gas cylinder that exploded in one of the rental houses, leaving scores of people with injuries.

Only a few people were able to salvage their household goods as the Mavoko firefighters arrived later but without enough water to put off the fire.

 Athi River police boss David Kandie said his officers had difficulty keeping looters at bay.

''As the fire consumed the houses, I had to deploy several armed officers to check the looters. Many people were affected by the inferno,'' said Kandie.

Victims narrated to The Standard how they lost all their goods, including valid documents during the incident.

The victims complained that fire incidents within Athi River are on the rise. They appealed to the Machakos county government to acquire more fire engines to avoid losses incurred during fires.

''I have lost all my household goods, including my identification card and school certificates. We could not salvage anything as the fire was spreading very fast,'' said Joyce Mweni, a resident.

James Mutuku could not hold back tears as he narrated how the fire destroyed his shop with all his merchandise burned down completely.

He said he lost property worth more than half a million during the incident. ''I am wondering where to start now, as all my property has gone down", he said.

''I am urging the County  Government of Machakos to add more firefighting machines in this area as fire incidents are on the rise'' said  John Mwema.

The incident comes barely one week after two other families at a nearby Mlolongo town had their property razed down.

.

