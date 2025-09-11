University students protests against insecurity

A car ablaze outside Meru University after students rioted protesting against insecurity. [File, Standard]

Students at Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) have become the target of criminals who are accused of robbing, injuring, and sexually assaulting some of them.

The student leader, Karani Munene, said that most attacks happen at night along the Meru-Maua road when students are leaving the college.

Most of MUST students located at Nchiru in Tigania West have accommodation at Nchiru, Kaithe, Kirindine, and other places, and criminal gangs target them as they leave the college.

On July 2, a lady on her way to Mascan from Nchiru was gang raped. In February, a student from a different university who had visited his girlfriend in the AinaAina area around Nchiru was killed.

"Last week, a student was stabbed and left helpless at his house in the Kirindinidini area while he was sleeping at 2am," said Munene, who led students in a street protest against runaway insecurity.

On Monday, another student on his way home from Nchiru in the Mascan area was stabbed and robbed of his motorbike by the gangs.

Yesterday, Munene claimed the police and elected leaders had failed to intervene and address the insecurity that has affected learning at the premier institution.

Students interviewed said they live in fear of the gang targeting them, especially at night when they leave the university compound after evening classes or studies.

On Tuesday, the students engaged police in a running battle during a demonstration against insecurity around the main campus. Munene students' council chair Teddy Alai was arrested.

"The students are protesting against the high levels of insecurity. There have been recent attacks on comrades by unknown persons, and the police are just reluctant," said Munene.

Local leaders, including development expert Dr Sarah Kilemi, said remedial measures must be taken quickly to guarantee security for the students and others at the varsity.

"Students becoming the target of violent criminals is both very disturbing and unacceptable. Police officers should increase the patrols along the road at night," Dr Kilemi said.

She said community policing should be enforced to keep the students safe. "Our youth are our future, and protecting them should be our collective responsibility," she added.

According to Nkomo Ward Member of County Assembly Kithinji Ethaiba, security is a national government function, and police should not abdicate their roles.

"Therefore, I urge the Kenya Police through OCPD Tigania West and OCS Nchiru to intensify patrols and do investigations to find out who these criminals are," Mr Ethaiba said.

Tigania West MP Dr John Mutunga said, "I have done whatever is possible for me to ensure that there is enough security. All the street lights, plus the police stations' renovations for better living of the security personnel, have happened during my eight-year reign. Other stakeholders need to come in to improve the street lighting issue (a preserve of the county government) and improve the balance. I have had several security meetings, and we have always agreed on patrols. The greatest problem is that we have a police-to-civilian ratio of 1:2000. That is extremely low."

He added, "I assure the students and the Nchiru community that the situation will improve due to the following. The Inspector General of Police (IG) has promised additional security personnel after the upcoming recruitment. We are in conversation with the county government on the possibility of increasing street lighting issues, and I believe that will bear fruit. We will emphasise more patrols to improve vigilance."

However, Mutunga cautioned against the penchant of the police to break into people's premises to flush out the students during student protests.

"The security personnel should desist from breaking into people’s houses in order to flush out the students. Many investors have complained that the approach is very destructive," said the lawmaker.

