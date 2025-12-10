Suspected human trafficker to plead to amended charges

Edward Kamau Gituku in court. [Fred Kagonye, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecution has amended charges against a man accused of facilitating alleged trafficking of Kenyans to Russia.

Prosecution Counsel Harrison Kiarie told the court yesterday that Edward Kamau Gituku will be required to plead to the fresh charge sheet.

The state has now added Russia in the charge sheet, with Kamau being accused accused of trafficking person to the Vidmir Putin led state to fight in the war against Ukrain.

At the same, Kahawa Law Court Magistrate Gideon Kiage heard that the police are yet to complete forensic investigations on Gituku’s phone.

However, Kiarie said that the same could not affect the commencement of the trial.

“Forensic report is yet out and that is only thing remaining. That cannot prevent the case from proceeding. We have the ammended charge sheet,” said Kiarie.

Gituku was arrested after detectives burst out a house that had 25 men who are alleged to have been on their way to Russia.

He denied the claims and is out on bail.

Initially, during the hearing of an application to detain him, the Investigating officer laimed that the promise of Sh250,000pay a month was dangled as a ticket for them to leave their motherland.

After arresting Gituku, police said that two Kenyans had recently come back to the country from Russia, and one of them is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The interviewees said they had paid money to agents for them to help them get military job in Russia.

The majority, however, said they had been accommodated in the apartments for more than two days before their rescue.

“I have been here since Friday last week, a friend connected me saying I can get a wellpaying job in Russia, I didn’t know it will turn out like this. He said that if we made it there, we will be getting about Sh250,000 as a basic salary,’’ said one of the victims.

The man said he paid Sh50,000 alongside medical fees and was instructed on where to go for accommodation awaiting his travel to Russia.

He said he was among those whose documents were ready and were to travel on the night before the police struck.

In this case, the prosecutor, Kevin Kamau, argued that the investigations were complex and police therefore do not need to rush while investigating the matter.

“The extent of the investigations is quite expansive, we are currently pursuing other persons that are involved and we believe the respondent is likely to jeopardise the integrity of the investigation,” said Kamau.

In an affidavit, the investigating officer, Sergeant Bramwel Saima, said that Gituku is the tenant of several rented houses in Great Wall Garden estate where the victims were found.

“The officers gained entry into several houses at Great Wall Gardens in Athi River, which were two and three bedroomed houses and managed to rescue 22 Kenyan nationals suspected to be victims of human trafficking.”

In the house, police recovered several passports, a mobile phone among other items.

Saima said that Gituku is suspected of working with several other suspects who remain at large.

“That, the respondent is believed to be working with other suspects who are still at large and are trafficking victims to Moscow Russia,” said sergeant Saima.

He added: “That, one of the victims who had been trafficked to Russia is currently hospitalised in Kenya and he’s set to undergo a surgery medical procedure after returning from Russia.”

The Russia’s hunt for foreign wardogs in Kenya also has another twist. Justice Chacha Mwita wilk next week on 17th mention a case filed by a health facility over data records of persons who had been recruited.

Universal Trends Medical and Diagnostic Center and Inspocare Health Limited used thw DCI after it wrote to the two hospitals seeking medical treatments of Vincent Odhiambo and Duncan Moogi. They were seeking information on persons who paid for the services, and all details of all patients whose payments had been made by Global Face Agencies, which is alleged to be at the center of the recruitment of Kenyans to join Russia’s forces.

This prompted Dr. Ndiritu Wangui, and Dr. Isaac Maundu to move to the court. They claimed in their case that the ove was a violation to the right to the patient’s privacy and dignity.