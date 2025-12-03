Governor M'Ethingia grilled in court over death of blogger 'Sniper'

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma at the burial of his mother, Joyce M'Ethingia at Makiri in Igembe South.[FILE,Standard]

Meru Governor Mutuma M’Ethingia on Tuesday appeared before the Kiambu High Court to testify in a case involving the murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani, commonly known as “Sniper.”

Muthiani disappeared late last year, and his body was later discovered dumped in River Nithi, a case that has since resulted in the arrest and prosecution of five suspects linked to his death.

Muthiani, a popular digital activist, had gained prominence for his hard-hitting commentaries on Meru County politics.

His disappearance in late 2024 sparked public outrage and led to nationwide calls for justice, culminating in a multi-agency investigation that eventually linked several individuals to his killing.

During the session, State Prosecutor Augustine Gacharia pressed Governor M’Ethingia to shed light on his relationship with the deceased and to give a detailed account of the events leading up to the blogger’s disappearance.

The prosecutor sought to establish whether the governor had interacted with Sniper prior to the incident and whether he possessed any information that could assist the court in understanding the sequence of events.

Governor M’Ethingia was further questioned regarding a mobile phone contact that allegedly sent money to the deceased shortly before his death.

The court sought clarification on whether the governor knew the identity behind the number and whether there was any communication between him and the deceased during the period in question.

Throughout the proceedings, the governor maintained a calm and cooperative demeanor, assuring the court of his willingness to provide all necessary information to aid investigations.

The case was heard by Lady Magistrate Dorah Chepkwony, who noted the need to take more witness testimony before the court could proceed to the next stage.

She subsequently adjourned the matter to January 9th, 10th, and 11th next year.

During those sessions, former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is expected to take the stand as one of the key witnesses in the unfolding murder trial.

The case continues to draw significant public interest in Meru County and across the country, as the court seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding the blogger’s mysterious disappearance and subsequent killing.