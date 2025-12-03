×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor M'Ethingia grilled in court over death of blogger 'Sniper'

By Kimaku Chege | Dec. 3, 2025
Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma at the burial of his mother, Joyce M'Ethingia at Makiri in Igembe South.[FILE,Standard]

Meru Governor Mutuma M’Ethingia on Tuesday appeared before the Kiambu High Court to testify in a case involving the murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani, commonly known as “Sniper.”

Muthiani disappeared late last year, and his body was later discovered dumped in River Nithi, a case that has since resulted in the arrest and prosecution of five suspects linked to his death.

Muthiani, a popular digital activist, had gained prominence for his hard-hitting commentaries on Meru County politics.

His disappearance in late 2024 sparked public outrage and led to nationwide calls for justice, culminating in a multi-agency investigation that eventually linked several individuals to his killing.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

During the session, State Prosecutor Augustine Gacharia pressed Governor M’Ethingia to shed light on his relationship with the deceased and to give a detailed account of the events leading up to the blogger’s disappearance.

The prosecutor sought to establish whether the governor had interacted with Sniper prior to the incident and whether he possessed any information that could assist the court in understanding the sequence of events.

Governor M’Ethingia was further questioned regarding a mobile phone contact that allegedly sent money to the deceased shortly before his death.

The court sought clarification on whether the governor knew the identity behind the number and whether there was any communication between him and the deceased during the period in question.

Throughout the proceedings, the governor maintained a calm and cooperative demeanor, assuring the court of his willingness to provide all necessary information to aid investigations.

The case was heard by Lady Magistrate Dorah Chepkwony, who noted the need to take more witness testimony before the court could proceed to the next stage.

She subsequently adjourned the matter to January 9th, 10th, and 11th next year.

During those sessions, former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is expected to take the stand as one of the key witnesses in the unfolding murder trial.

The case continues to draw significant public interest in Meru County and across the country, as the court seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding the blogger’s mysterious disappearance and subsequent killing.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Meru Governor Mutuma M’Ethingia Blogger Sniper Murder Meru Blogger Court case Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza
.

Latest Stories

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2018 - Aerial view of Dubai Frame
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2018 - Aerial view of Dubai Frame
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
4 hrs ago
MKU inks training deal with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy
Shipping & Logistics
By John Muchucha
4 hrs ago
Developers push for local assembly of escalators, elevators
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Where is Mbijiwe? Kanja, Amin to appear in court over 2021 kidnap
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Where is Mbijiwe? Kanja, Amin to appear in court over 2021 kidnap
IEBC was not in charge of by-elections, observers say
By Okumu Modachi 4 hrs ago
IEBC was not in charge of by-elections, observers say
Man confesses to killing athlete, claims wife paid for the murder
By Peter Ochieng 4 hrs ago
Man confesses to killing athlete, claims wife paid for the murder
Mwenda Mbijiwe family: Searching for missing son has taken toll on us
By Phares Mutembei 4 hrs ago
Mwenda Mbijiwe family: Searching for missing son has taken toll on us
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved