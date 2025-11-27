AG: Why Govt cannot stop charging Kenyans fees to access services

Attorney general Dorcas Oduor officiate Sheria Open Day,on 31st August 2024 at Sheria House in Nairobi.The event will offer the public a unique opportunity to engage directly with staff from various departments within the State Law Office.[FILE/Standard]

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor on Wednesday told the High Court that the government failed to stop charging Kenyans convenience fees for services offered through E-citizen because of the “complexity of the system.”

While explaining why High Court Judge Chacha Mwita should not jail Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, his Interior, ICT and Education counterparts Kipchumba Murkomen, William Kabogo and Migos Ogamba, and the Kenya Revenue Authority boss Humphrey Mulongo, the AG claimed that the E-citizen system was complex and required time to reconfigure.