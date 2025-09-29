×
Attorney General opposes bid to strip IG of powers to control police payroll

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 29, 2025

From left: NPSC Chair Amani Yuda, Police IG Douglas Kanja, DIG Eliud Lagat, DCI Director Mohamed Amin before the National Assembly CIOC Committee at Mini Chambers, Nairobi, September 16, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has told the High Court that the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has no express constitutional mandate over payroll management, insisting that the function lies with the Inspector General of Police.

