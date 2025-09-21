×
How Waruguru schemed to make lover disinherit wife, children

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 21, 2025
Former Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Waruguru during a past press conference in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Former Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Waruguru is on the spot after the High Court ruled that she allegedly played a central role in a scheme that saw a man transfer six prime Mombasa and Nairobi properties to a company linked to her, disinheriting his wife and three children.  

In the judgment delivered on September 17, 2025, Justice Gregory Mutai of the Mombasa High Court found that Waruguru and businessman Peter Njogu Waweru, with whom she is alleged in court to have had a romantic affair, fraudulently transferred properties worth hundreds of millions into Rock & Pure Limited, where Waruguru reportedly holds a 70 percent controlling stake.

