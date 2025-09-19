×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court stops Cohen's sister from seeking removal of judge over tycoon's murder

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 19, 2025
Slain tycoon Tob Cohen's sister Gabrielle Van Straten and her husband Roy Van Straten during proceedings at Milimani law courts. [File, Standard] 

The High Court has barred the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from considering two petitions seeking the removal of Court of Appeal Judge Sankale ole Kantai over allegations linking him to the murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen.

In a judgment delivered on Friday,  Justice Chacha Mwita has declared that it would be premature and unlawful for the JSC to proceed with the petitions lodged by Senator Okiya Omtatah and Cohen’s sister, Gabrielle Van Straten, while a related case is still pending in court, as doing so would violate Justice Sankale’s right to a fair hearing.

“A declaration is hereby issued that Judicial Service Commission’s decision to proceed and to consider petitions lodged by Okiya Omtatah and late Tob Cohen’s sister Gabrielle Van Straten dated October 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021 respectively for the removal of Justice Sankale ole Kantai from office as a judge of the Court of Appeal … is a threat to violate his rights to a fair hearing,”  Justice Mwita ruled.

The judge further issued an order prohibiting the JSC from acting on the petitions until the conclusion of Petition E334 of 2021, in which Justice Sankale has sued the Inspector General of Police and others over his February 21, 2020 arrest.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Cohen’s sister Van Straten has accused Justice Sankale of playing a role in her brother’s murder, while Omtatah questioned his dealings in company shares allegedly linked to Cohen’s estate.

However, in December 2020, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) cleared the judge of murder charges, citing insufficient evidence to connect him to Cohen’s killing.

In his decision, Justice Mwita stressed that the removal of a judge is a serious and weighty matter of great public interest and warned that the JSC must not act on disputed affidavits still under active litigation in another court.

The dispute affidavits had been filed in 2021 by lead investigator John Gachomo, who alleged that a Court of Appeal judge was involved in Cohen’s murder, before later recanting his claims.

Justice Mwita noted that the JSC ought to consider Gachomo’s retraction and should also accord Justice Sankale a fair hearing.

 He faulted the Commission for failing to respond to Sankale’s letter seeking clarification, yet still compelling him to answer the complaints.

“The right to a fair hearing must not be sacrificed at the altar of expediency,” the judge held, adding that each party would bear its own costs to the suit

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen Justice Sankale ole Kantai Cohen Murder Probe Removal Of Judges
.

Latest Stories

Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Malawi ruling party claims tampering in vote count
Africa
By AFP
15 mins ago
Omondi's brace lifts KCB over Tusker as Sportpesa League kicks off
Football
By Washington Onyango
16 mins ago
KeNHA launches crackdown to evict hawkers, street families from footbridges
National
By Ronald Kipruto
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Why Nadco is headed the BBI way
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
By Okumu Modachi 3 hrs ago
No SHA services from Monday, private hospitals declare
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
From tea to fuel, changing faces of bribes that Murkomen risks normalising
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Batuk: Inside Britain's school for infantry warfare in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved