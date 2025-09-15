Court orders murder case against 72-year-old man to start afresh

Francis Muya who has been charged with conspiracy to allegedly murder his estranged wife and four siblings over a parcel of prime land in Molo. [File, Standard]

A Naivasha court has ordered that a case involving a 72-year-old man accused of plotting to murder five family members will start afresh after a one-year delay.

Naivasha Chief Magistrate Nathan Lutta directed that the matter be heard in a different court starting September 24, 2025, following the recusal of the magistrate who had been handling the case.

Last month, Naivasha Senior Resident Magistrate Wilson Rading recused himself from the proceedings due to the public attention the case was attracting. He then directed that the file be placed before the Principal Magistrate for further instructions.

The family, through their lawyer Mbugua Macharia, welcomed the decision, noting that the case had stalled for over a year, with the prosecution offering what they described as flimsy excuses for the delay.

“We have come for fresh directions on this case after the lower court recused itself from hearing the matter, which has been delayed for months,” Macharia said.

During a virtual session, the Chief Magistrate directed that the case resume next week in a lower court.

The prime suspect, Francis Muya, faces five counts of conspiracy to commit murder. The daughter and her fiancé, who reside in the United States, are also wanted in connection with the same charges.

Muya is accused of hiring hitmen for more than Sh3 million between March 1 and May 2, 2024, allegedly to kill his estranged wife, Rose Njeri Muya.

He also faces four additional charges of conspiracy to murder his children: Antony Mwaura, Martin Muya, Alex Muya, and Oprah Muya.

According to the prosecution, Muya, with the help of his daughter and son-in-law, allegedly planned to eliminate the family members to gain control of a prime plot of land in Molo town.

Court documents indicate that the plan began on March 1, 2024, when Muya and his daughter allegedly met two hired killers at a hotel in Nakuru.

In a sworn statement by one of the suspects, Paul Waithaka—now a State witness—it is alleged that the father and daughter wanted the five killed for refusing to vacate the disputed land.

“They wanted us to kidnap the mother, the three sons, and a daughter, force them to transfer the plot to their name, and later kill them,” the statement reads.

They allegedly agreed on a fee of Sh3.1 million, which was to be paid by the father and daughter. The daughter, who lives in the US, is said to have flown back to Kenya to facilitate the transaction.