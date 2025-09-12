×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court stops circulation of Jumwa vulgar audio

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Sep. 12, 2025
Kenya Roads Board chairperson Aisha Jumwa. [File, Standard]

A court in Malindi has barred the circulation of a video and audio clip in which Kenya Roads Board (KRB) chairperson Aisha Jumwa is allegedly heard insulting a Malindi resident.

Principal Magistrate Joy Shiundu Wesonga restrained Renson Kombe Yeri, Iss Salim, and Matano Maingi from distributing the recordings until the case is heard and determined.

In the clip, said to have been recorded in 2016 but recently resurfaced online, Ms Jumwa is heard using vulgar language directed at Yeri during a phone call. She alleges the recording is being circulated by Yeri, Salim, and Maingi.

Jumwa has sued Yeri for defamation. Notably, she has not denied the contents of the clip, but in her affidavit claims she was provoked. She maintains that Yeri first insulted her and that she merely retaliated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“That is when Yeri was using obscene and abusive words towards the plaintiff, to which she retaliated in kind, unaware that Yeri was recording the call to use it against her,” reads her application filed by lawyer Alfred Omwancha.

The KRB chair further alleges that Yeri edited the recording to omit his words, leaving only her responses, thereby portraying her as the sole abuser.

“It has become notorious, unbearable, and uncontrollable that the respondents are maliciously playing, circulating, and sharing the said videos whenever they learn I am preparing to hold meet-the-people public meetings,” she says.

She adds that Salim and Maingi are circulating the clip to depict her as ill-mannered and unfit to contest the Kilifi governorship in the 2027 General Election.

Her counsel certified the application as urgent and urged the court to stop further circulation of the recording until the matter is concluded.

The case will be mentioned on 19 September.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Aisha Jumwa Aisha Jumwa Vulgar Video Principal Magistrate Joy Shiundu Wesonga 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Confusion rocks Kebs over safety of another Lake Gas LPG cargo
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
National
By Brian Otieno
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
By Fred Kagonye and David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Three more held as probe into city lawyer's murder takes shape
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
By Dennis Kabaara 4 hrs ago
The President has just 696 days left to turn Kenya into the 'New Singapore'
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
By Brian Otieno 4 hrs ago
Ruto speaks national unity but his government polarises
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Mayhem in halls of learning: Exam cheating, crime rock universities
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved