US indicts Kenyan in Covid-19 aid fraud after brother's jailing

Kenyan national Abiaziz Farah is at the centre of a multimillion-dollar scandal after investigators revealed he siphoned funds from the Covid-19 emergency kitty in 2020, diverting the money into luxury cars and properties in Kenya and Dubai.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article