Big win for 600 ex-Stanchart staff in Sh30b payout battle with bank

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya’s final attempt to block a Sh30 billion pension payout to its former employees has collapsed after the Supreme Court struck out the its appeal, citing lack of jurisdiction.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article