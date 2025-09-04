Kenyan traders allege harassment by Ethiopian Forces along River Nakuwa

Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region. [File, AP]

Locals have raised alarm over rising cases of harassment targeting Kenyan traders by Ethiopian Special Forces deployed along River Nakuwa, sparking fears of renewed conflict in the border region.



Fresh details reveal that for the past two months, Kenyan traders operating between Kibish (Kenya) and Kangaten (Ethiopia) have faced repeated intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and confiscation of property by the Ethiopian forces.

The development threatens to roll back years of peacebuilding between the Turkana of Kenya and the Nyangatom of Ethiopia, who have coexisted peacefully for nearly five years.

According to a report by Turkana North and Kibish County Peace buiding Officer , Achegei Abdi seen by the Standard , the Ethiopian Special Forces have entrenched their presence along the Kibish–Kangaten road, undermining cross-border trade and the fragile trust between the two communities.

“These incidents threaten to erode the gains made in peacebuilding initiatives along the Turkana–Nyangatom border. Arbitrary detention and confiscation of property undermine trust and could spark fresh animosity, particularly around the River Nakuwa corridor,” Achegei warned.

Several incidents have already been documented. Kenyan trader Vijinia Murage Murungi was harassed along the border, while William Nyongesa had his motorbike and spare parts seized by Ethiopian forces. Although Nyongesa was later released, his property has not been recovered.

“We are just doing business with our neighbors across the border as part of peaceful coexistence. We don’t understand why the forces are targeting us, yet Ethiopian traders cross into our side without harassment,” Nyongesa lamented.



In another case, James Longomo, a middle-aged Kenyan man, remains in police custody in Kangaten, Ethiopia, after his motorbike was confiscated.

Achegei Abdi has urged immediate diplomatic and community action, including, an urgent joint meeting between security leaders from Ethiopia’s South Omo Zone and Kenya’s Kibish Sub-County, engagement of peace committees, elders, and local administrators to address the stalemate.



He also advised the state to put Diplomatic pressure through the Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior to secure Longomo’s release and the return of seized property.

Achegei also proposed the establishment of a joint security mechanism to monitor patrols along River Nakuwa.

He further appealed for dialogue forums to be organized between Turkana and Nyangatom elders to rebuild trust, while calling on Turkana County Government to strengthen monitoring of cross-border trade routes.

“Our mission is to strengthen community-led peace structures that have supported coexistence for years. But this requires urgent intervention from both National and County governments,” Achegei stated.



Local leaders now warn that unless action is taken, the harassment of Kenyan traders by Ethiopian forces risks destabilizing peace, livelihoods, and long-standing cultural ties between the Turkana and Nyangatom communities.