× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Rare event as elephant begets twin calves

COUNTIES
By Winfrey Owino | January 20th 2022

Bora from the Winds Family gave birth to a male and a female calf. [Courtesy]

An elephant has given birth to twin calves at the Samburu National Reserve, an occurrence that last happened in 2006 but the calves did not survive.

The elephant, Bora from the Winds Family, gave birth to a male and a female calf last weekend.

Zoologists say twin births are rare in elephants. [Courtesy]

A Facebook post by a non-profit organisation dedicated to ensuring elephants' future, Save The Elephants, indicated that eagle eye guides at the Elephant Watch Camp were the first to spot the twins and reached out to them.

KEEP READING

“Twin births like this are very rare - in fact, we haven’t seen twins in the park in decades! We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the progress of these special little pachyderms,” the post read in part.

The guides at EWC are trained by Save the Elephants (STE) to recognise individual elephants and families in the park.

On Thursday, January 20, Tourism CS Najib Balala also shared the news of the twin birth, congratulating the reserve for the birth.

The twins are Bora's second-born after her first calf born in 2017. [Courtesy]

“Congratulations! to Samburu National Reserve on the birth of an Elephant's twin calves,” Balala tweeted.

The twins are Bora's second-born since she has an older calf that she bore in 2017.

The Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad says that elephant twin births are very rare and occur in one per cent of elephant births.

Elephants can have four to five babies in their lifetime, at the same time, some species of elephants can be pregnant for up to 22 months at a time.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Media can help educate Kenyans on hygiene – CS Kagwe
Media can help educate the public on the crucial role hygiene plays in keeping diseases at bay, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said.
Husband of woman whose body was dumped in Ruiru speaks
The recovery of a woman's body stashed and dumped in a briefcase around the fence of a Recce Squad camp in Kimbo left many in shock.

MOST READ

City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party
City official turns down plum job in DP Ruto’s UDA party

NAIROBI

By Josphat Thiong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Man loses land for failing to utilize it for 42 years

By Daniel Chege | 2 hours ago

Man loses land for failing to utilize it for 42 years
Raiders shoot herder dead at border, steal 250 cattle

By Lucas Ng’asike | 4 hours ago

Raiders shoot herder dead at border, steal 250 cattle
Pokot herders migrate to Uganda amid drought

By Irissheel Shanzu | 5 hours ago

Pokot herders migrate to Uganda amid drought
Tea farmers in Nandi counting losses as hail hit area

By Edward Kosut | 5 hours ago

Tea farmers in Nandi counting losses as hail hit area

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC