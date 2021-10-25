Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip granted Sh500,000 bail as police probe gun drama

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip at the Nanyuki magistrate court today. [John Mbuthia, Standard]

A Nanyuki court has declined a police request to hold Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip for five days to complete investigations.

Police are probing an incident in which 32-year-old woman Joy Makena was shot and injured on Saturday.

The senator appeared before Nanyuki resident magistrate Vincent Masivo with the prosecution telling the court that they wished to prefer charges against him of assault and causing grievous harm.

The accused appeared in court covered in a black hoodie and dark sunglasses.

The prosecution led by Jackson Motende asked the court to detain him on grounds that the police needed more time to investigate.

Masivo declined the police request to hold Loitiptip for five days pending the conclusion of investigations.

He released the senator on Sh500,000 bail or an Sh1 million bond and ordered the senator to present himself to the DCI every two days.

The case will be mentioned on November 1, 2021.

The senator spent Sunday night in custody over the alleged shooting incident at Kanu Grounds in Nanyuki, Laikipia.

Senator Anwar, who turned himself in over the Saturday night gun drama that left a woman nursing gunshot wounds was questioned until 8.30pm. He said he had fired in the air to scare away his attackers at a Nanyuki hotel.

According to Laikipia East Sub-county police commander John Tarus, investigations remain ongoing to determine circumstances under which Makena was shot.

"We are conducting investigations and will be collecting statements of accounts from both parties before we make a decision on what charges to bring against the senator," said Tarus.

According to the police, the shooting occurred at 2am on Saturday night.

“Joy Makena was shot on her right leg, above the ankle, after a quarrel ensued between her and the Lamu Senator,” read the police report in part.

Speaking to The Standard on phone, the legislator claimed he was attacked and offered to give a comprehensive statement.

"I am at a hospital for some checkup and will speak on the matter later, but the truth is that I was attacked by a knife-wielding gang last night," said Anwar.

Anwar later elaborated to Laikipia County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Onesmus Towett that he acted in self-defence.

"We established that the senator had already travelled to Nairobi but we called him and he told us that he had been confronted by two women and a man and that he shot in self-defence," said Towett.

Share this story