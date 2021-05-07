× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
City brewery using water from sewage [Photos]

COUNTIES
By Denish Ochieng | May 7th 2021
 Tens of drums atop blazing fire passing steam at the brewery. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

In Mathare, Nairobi County, brewing chang'aa seems to be legal. Yesterday, tens of drums atop blazing fire passed steam through pipes attached to them into the sewage-filled river.

The brew made here is classified into two: 'Biko' (the cheap one), sold to the residents, and the better one is supplied in upmarket estates.

At the scene, security men idle around to keep an eye on visitors, and with a police station not too far away, one would be tempted to think that the government has legalized the activity. Does the area have provincial administrators? One wonders.

Some of the sewage hauling containers (L) at the brewery. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Workers meticulously working on the brew at the Mathare facility. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Security men (top right) keep watch as a worker pours some of the sewage-filled water into one of the drums. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
The brewery is a well-oiled machine, steaming tens of gallons of chang'aa daily. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
When in need of water, a worker steps into the river (R) and fetches water from the sewage-filled stream. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Steam pipes are also attached to the river. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
Once full, the worker hauls the sewage-filled container up the ridge. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
At the top, he refills the drums. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]
... And repeats the process over and over. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

 

