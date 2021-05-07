City brewery using water from sewage [Photos]
By Denish Ochieng | May 7th 2021
In Mathare, Nairobi County, brewing chang'aa seems to be legal. Yesterday, tens of drums atop blazing fire passed steam through pipes attached to them into the sewage-filled river.
The brew made here is classified into two: 'Biko' (the cheap one), sold to the residents, and the better one is supplied in upmarket estates.
At the scene, security men idle around to keep an eye on visitors, and with a police station not too far away, one would be tempted to think that the government has legalized the activity. Does the area have provincial administrators? One wonders.
