Bhang worth Sh4 million destroyed in Embu [VIDEO]
COUNTIES
By Muriithi Mugo | May 5th 2021
Authorities in Embu County on Tuesday destroyed bhang with a street value of approximately Sh4 million after a court ordered that the drugs be destroyed.
Embu Chief Magistrate Maxwell Gicheru who supervised the exercise said the consignment was nabbed in February and two suspects in whose possession it was found released on bond after the drugs were presented as exhibit in court.
“The law dictates that such consignment be destroyed beyond retrieval. The narcotics were from a case presented in court in February this year and the court had hastened the hearing so as to release the marijuana for destruction,” said Gicheru.
According to Embu West Deputy County Commissioner Caroline Imaya, drug peddling is on the rise and can be contained through collaboration with all stakeholders.
Imaya expressed concern over substance abuse among school-going children and urged administrations to put in place measures to ensure that the vice is halted.
“I appeal and advise school heads to ensure guidance and counselling departments in our learning institutions are strengthened to offer effective services to learners found engaging in these vices,” pleaded Imaya.
