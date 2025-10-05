Kenya doesn't need new leaders to steer progress, it needs new voters

Kenyans wait on a voting queue to cast their vote during party primaries. [File, Standard]

We chose them to represent us, but all they talk about is themselves. We sent them to bring us development; they deliver depression instead. We trusted them to fight corruption, but they have become its evangelists. When they claim to fight corruption, it only means one thing: they are fighting their enemies. They told us they were enemies of evil, yet they are captured by darkness. We hoped they would improve the meals on our tables, yet they have eaten on our behalf.

The gap between promise and practice has grown into a chasm. Trust is broken, but they do not care. Their consciences are cold, their citizens forgotten. They said they would be servants, but have morphed into gods, labouring to make citizens their worshippers.