AI, games help Kilifi children beat dropouts, early pregnancies

Participants of first Harry Potter–themed literacy event at Imaara Mall, Nairobi. [Manuel Ntoyai, Standard]

Kilifi County is tackling high rates of school dropouts, early marriages and teen pregnancies by promoting literacy among children aged 0–12.

Families attended interactive events in Nairobi where digital tools and community programmes strengthened reading skills and encouraged daily reading habits.

Children participated in games, photo booths, and reading challenges designed to make learning interactive and engaging.

The events on Saturday attracted parents, teachers, and young learners keen to explore creative ways to improve literacy.

Tyson Wanyama, librarian in the department of education ICT at Kilifi County Government, noted the programme targets communities facing the greatest educational challenges.

“The community has recorded high levels of school dropouts, early marriages and teen pregnancies, but this initiative ensures literacy and education among young children are promoted,” he added.

The events marked Kenya’s first Harry Potter–themed literacy programme, held at Imaara Mall, combining storytelling with technology to encourage reading. Worldreader, in partnership with Pottermore, provided the Booksmart app, which uses artificial intelligence to expand children’s vocabulary and allows learning in multiple languages.

“We are here to celebrate children and encourage families to read. We want equity for all and take down barriers to accessing books for all kids,” explained Lisa McManus, Worldreader representative.

“Our app improves children’s vocabulary and helps them learn in multiple languages,” she added.

Evelyne Muchemi, an educator at Jonathan Gloag Academy, observed that the initiative improved her children’s language skills.

“The Booksmart app and Worldreader have helped my kids improve a lot on their vocabulary, especially in Swahili. As an educator, I can confidently say reading culture in my house has changed positively,” she remarked.