KPA trains senior managers in national values

Aerial view of Kenya Ports Authority. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding national values, promoting transparency and strengthening governance across its operations.

In line with the Constitution and the Access to Information Act, the authority expressed commitment to champion initiatives that foster unity, social justice and accountability through promoting administrative justice and access to information.

As part of driving these initiatives, KPA yesterday conducted a high-level training on national cohesion, values, governance and access to information for general managers.

Managing Director Captain William Ruto emphasised the significance of embracing the 17 national values as entrenched in the Constitution, noting that mainstreaming them impact positively in service delivery.

He further underscored that the authority was firmly promoting the Access to Information Act 2016, ensuring the public freedom to access information.

Ruto affirmed that KPA has a comprehensive monitoring and reporting system to track performance indicators through regular assessments of how the authority implements national values.

“At the Kenya Ports Authority, we firmly believe that a thriving business can only succeed in an environment where peace, equality, unity and good governance are strongly entrenched,” he quipped.

The training was facilitated by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ).

NCIC stems from the need to address post-election violence and promote national unity, making it a statutory body established in 2008 through the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

It was created to counter ethnic discrimination, foster good relations between communities, and build a cohesive and integrated society.

CAJ, also known as the Office of the Ombudsman, was established in Kenya under Article 59(4) of the Constitution and the CAJ Act of 2011 to address maladministration and promote good governance in the public sector.