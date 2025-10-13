66 minors sexually assaulted in Magarini - report

At least 52 girls and 14 boys were defiled in Magarini sub-county in the past eight months, according to data from the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

Speaking during the International Day of the Girl Child in Magarini, AHF Kilifi Country Director Dr Samuel Kinyanjui said 36 out of the 52 rape cases involved family members.

Dr Kinyanjui said many of the crimes were committed by people who are supposed to provide care and protection to children.

“It’s sad the rapists are family members,” he said, urging parents, guardians, and the community to protect minors.

Kinyanjui said that 420 cases of attempted defilement and 355 cases of early pregnancies have also been recorded in Magarini in the past eight months.

“Girls are not the only ones in danger. Fourteen boys have been sodomised. While these statistics are shocking, not all rape cases are reported,” said Dr Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui said medical experts have also complained of a lack of evidence, as most victims are not being brought to the hospital in time.

The organisation runs a project titled ‘Girls Act’. “The project has 72 girls undergoing a two-year mentorship programme on mentoring other girls in the community,’’ he said.

Zena Salim from Kesho Kenya said: “We work with the locals at the grassroots to reduce teenage pregnancies.’’

Lydia Mlongo from the Marereni area said, “When a parent is not providing for their girls, they get the assistance from men, and this has been a major contributor to teenage pregnancy.”

Joseph Randu, a boy’s representative, said boys are experiencing many challenges because they have been neglected.

“The boy child has been neglected, and they end up abusing drugs and end up on the streets,” he said.