68 people died by suicide in Kilifi in past year, official says

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro. [File, Standard]

At least 68 people died by suicide in Kilifi County in the last year, according to county government statistics.

The figures were recorded from September 2024 to August 2025. The figures equate to about four people losing their lives every month in the county.

According to Nuru Kibirige, Kilifi County Mental Health Officer, Malindi sub-county topped the list with 20 suicides, with Kakuyuni ward named as the leading area.

Of the 68 suicide cases, 55 were male and 13 were female, according to figures released by Kibirige who added that youths and school-going children were among the suicide victims.

"Those who attempted suicide but did not succeed in Malindi last year were 55, and this year are 24," she said.

Last week, a 13-year-old grade 7 student at Mumangani Primary School in Kakuyuni Ward attempted suicide after he was expelled from school due to truancy.

The student who drank poison was, however, rescued and rushed to the hospital for first aid.

As the world marked World Suicide Prevention Day on Wednesday, Nuru said the county has already developed various strategies to address the issue.

Kilifi County has three primary mental health clinics located at Malindi Sub-County Hospital, Mariakani Sub-County Hospital, and Kilifi County Referral Hospital.

Additionally, three other established centres in rural areas at Ganze, Kaloleni, and Gongoni serve the community. The rural clinics operate once per week and cater to up to 50 patients during the visit.

Kibirige said that the county has also deployed mental health staff at various outpatient mental health clinics in Kilifi North, Ganze, Kilifi South, Kaloleni, Malindi and Magarini sub-counties.

She says the rural clinics have significantly contributed to reducing stigma and encouraging more individuals with mental illness to seek medical services.

Kibirige said that many people do not know where to seek help when they are going through mental challenges, hence opt for death.

"Many young men and women have died by suicide by throwing themselves off the bridge into the Indian Ocean, while others have drunk poison," she said.

However, staff shortages, drug shortages, and the high cost of medication have been named as the most pressing issues.

Rachel Fiona, a psychosocial counsellor at Malindi Community Human Rights Centre, has called on both the county and national government to take steps to improve data collection on suicide cases to address the challenges of suicide prevention.

He has urged families to stop stigmatisation and associating mental health with witchcraft.

"In June this year, we rescued a 21-year-old girl who wanted to commit suicide after she was raped, and we offered her psychosocial support. In February we also had three minors who were rescued after attempting suicide, and they were brought to our facility for psychosocial support," she said.

Fiona has also said that therapy services are very expensive and has asked the government to prioritise mental health funding.